Online Motorcycle Resource SmartCycleShopper.com, Launches Featured Video Motorcycle Reviews

Detroit, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2008 -- SmartCycleShopper.com has added a video review feature on their newly redesigned Website, SmartCycleShopper.com (http://www.smartcycleshopper.com).



SmartCycleShopper.com was developed as an online resource to vastly improve and simplify the motorcycle research and buying process. By providing comprehensive vehicle research and shopping tools, SmartCycleShopper.com enhances the buying experience for anyone looking for a new motorcycle.



“Video review of the Ducati Sport 1000 or any other motorcycle is an excellent way for consumers to experience the motorcycle from the comfort of home. Video enables us to showcase the motorcycles in action, while a product expert educates our audience on the features and benefits of the motorcycle” said a SmartCycleShopper.com executive.



Elliot Cho of Ducati NA said “The new Ducati Sport 1000 is an excellent all round motorcycle. This Ducati Motorcycle is great for a day at the track or a ride out on the road.”



To see the Ducati Sport 1000 video review, and to research all of the 2007/2008 Ducati Motorcycles, please visit SmartCycleShopper.com



For additional information or to begin researching your next motorcycle, visit http://www.smartcycleshopper.com

