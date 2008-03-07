Vienex USA Inc. Announces Launch of Mystique Feminine Wipes – Natural Odor-neutralizing Product for the Female Market

Reno, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2008 -- Vienex USA Inc. announced yesterday their launch of Mystique Feminine Wipes – an odor neutralizing product for the female market. Produced from natural ingredients, Mystique Feminine Wipes is fragrance-free and represents a product not readily available in the US market.



Gynecologist developed, Mystique Feminine Wipes doesn’t just mask odors with fragrances, it neutralizes odors at the source. Vienex USA director of research and development, Karen Stephens remarked, ”Mystique is fragrance-free – and it’s a natural product that neutralizes odors where they begin – not just temporarily covering them up. This makes women more confident – and ultimately gives them a feeling of lasting freshness.”



Developed after years of research and testing, Mystique Feminine Wipes became available for online purchase this week and is scheduled to debut in nationwide retail locations in early 2008. Ms. Stephens continued, “We are seeing a tremendous interest from retailers and e-tailers looking to carry this type of product. This is a specific market niche – within a niche – as the Women’s market is looking for products with natural ingredients like Mystique Feminine Wipes. We are confident this product will be readily available through most major retailers in a matter of three to six months.”



Vienex USA Inc. is a Reno, Nevada based corporation. Their main product, Mystique Feminine Wipes, is a feminine hygiene product developed for as-needed and everyday use. Each box contains 10 individual wipes and comes in a portable package that’s great for travel or on-the-go women. Their website is www.mystiquewipes.com and their corporate office phone number is 253-793-2962.

