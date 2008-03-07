Emily Keeler Named Communications Officer for Brevard Music Center

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2008 -- Emily Keeler, former Publicist at the Florida State University Department of dance, has been appointed Communications Officer with the Brevard Music Center.



Ms. Keeler joins BMC having received her Master of Art in Arts Administration from Florida State University and her Bachelor of Art and Bachelor of Music in horn performance from The University of Akron. She has worked with The Florida State University College of Music, Marcus Roberts and the Florida Division of Cultural Affairs.



The Brevard Music Center, a summer institute and festival, teaches gifted young musicians to prepare and perform great musical works at a high artistic level. Each summer more than 400 students, ages 14 through post-college, join professional musicians to eat, breathe and sleep music for seven weeks. In addition to a rigorous schedule of instruction, students collaborate with faculty and guest artists in more than eighty public performances.



