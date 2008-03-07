Delia Associates Provides Life Lessons in Corporate Communications

Whitehouse, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2008 -- For the sixth year in a row, Delia Associates, a full-service marketing and branding firm, participated in the job shadowing program offered by the Hunterdon County Polytech Career Academy. This year, Albert Alvarez, an aspiring graphic designer, was the beneficiary of the real-life experience the program provides.



Located in Flemington, the Polytech Career Academy offers career and technical education programs that provide opportunities for students to explore vocations and gain career-related experience through specialized internships and shadowing programs. Polytech partners with local businesses to make these programs a regular part of their overall career development mission.



“Polytech’s programs provide students with a solid foundation to enter the workforce,” said Ed Delia, the president of Delia Associates. "We've looked forward to" hosting these students every year, and are always impressed with their maturity and desire to learn.”



Teresa Diaz, the Commercial Arts & Animation instructor at Polytech, explains how Polytech’s program emphasizes more than art and production skills. “Our program gives students a taste of what it’s like to maintain a successful business. It allows our students to see the ins and outs of dealing with clients, billing, meeting deadlines, etc.”



At Delia Associates, Albert did, in fact, do more than simply watch what was going on. “They showed me how to lay out and shoot pictures for a magazine ad,” Albert tells us. “Then I helped design the envelope for a stationery package. I even learned how to design a Web page using Photoshop.”



“Yes,” confirmed Delia, “we never work in hypotheticals with these young men and women. They want a real-world experience and that’s what we give them. In fact, two of our senior art directors took Albert under wing during the course of his stay with us.”



If you ask Albert, it sounds like the experience was a good one. “The people were some of the nicest you could ever hope to meet. They were funny, polite, upbeat, and very professional at what they do.”



What’s next for Albert Alvarez? Turns out he has a few self-imposed steps to take before he enters the real world of marketing communications and brand development. “I plan to go to Raritan Valley Community College in the fall,” explains Albert, “then go to a professional design school in either New Jersey, or as close to home as possible in Pennsylvania.”



“We all wish him great success,” said Delia. “Albert is welcome back here anytime.”



Entering its 44th year, Delia Associates has directly contributed to the success and growth of a wide variety of clients, from large international corporations to regional businesses. The firm has positioned itself as the “Brand Leadership Company,” and specializes in identifying and creating distinctive brand identities for its clients through a blend of traditional and online media.



Ed Delia regularly speaks on the subjects of brand development, strategic marketing and technology-driven communications. He is one of nine professionals in New Jersey to have earned a Professional Certified Marketer designation from the American Marketing Association, joining an elite group of just 250 marketing professionals in the U.S. who hold that distinction.



For more information on Delia Associates, visit: www.delianet.com.



For more information on Hunterdon County Polytech Career Academy, visit http://www.hcpolytech.org

