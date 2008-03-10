College Planning Inside Secrets Revealed on ESPN Radio

Weston, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2008 -- Two college planning experts announced the airing of a radio show devoted to separating fact from fiction about college financial aid. "The College Planning Power Hour" debuted last Sunday on 1400 AM, WFTL Sports, ESPN Radio, hosted by Peter "College Pete" Ratzan and Andy Lockwood of College Planning Specialists in Weston.



College Pete and Andy cover all sorts of 'insider' information about college financial aid, student loans and how to find grants, scholarships and other free money for college. The pair will also debunk the greatest myths about college financial aid, including the false belief that families with high, six figure incomes cannot qualify for financial aid.



"This is important stuff for parents of college-bound children - they can't get this information from guidance counselors or financial aid officers. The cost of college is already astronomical, and rises approximately 6-7% per year. However, there's more than 130 Billion in financial aid available for families, even those who think they make too much money to qualify," said Lockwood.



"We'll also feature the "S.A.T. Word of the Day" with our resident "S.A.T Godfather," Michael El-Deiry of Broward Tutorial services. Each week the "Godfather" will enlighten our vocabulary with a fresh S.A.T. vocabulary word and try to stump us," said Ratzan.



"Since we're on ESPN Radio, we'll also come up with college sports related trivia and other fun stuff. For example, next week is "Selection Sunday" for the NCAA men's basketball tournament. We'll be joined by Andy Katz, ESPN college basketball reporter who will go over his picks for "March Madness." Then, we'll share OUR picks for the schools invited to the "big dance" (based on how generous each college is with financial aid.)" said Lockwood.



The College Planning Power Hour airs each Sunday, 10-11:00 am on WFTL Sports, 1400AM - ESPN Radio. You can listen online at: http://www.CollegePlanningRadio.com.



For more information and and informative and entertaining interview - contact Andy Lockwood at 954.659.1234 or "info@collegeplanningadvice.com."

