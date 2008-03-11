BMC Capital Provides $3.5M Loan for Trinity Square Plaza in Carrollton, TX

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2008 -- Dallas, Texas — BMC Capital announced on February 25, 2008, that it originated a $3,500,000 loan for the refinance of Trinity Square Plaza, a multi-tenant office building located at 2828 East Trinity Mills Road in Carrollton, TX.



“We were able to arrange a 5-year fixed rate on a 70% loan-to-value and amortized over 30 years, “says Mason Whitehead, a Vice President at BMC Capital’s Dallas headquarters.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multi-tenant loans in the Southwest and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP

BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

