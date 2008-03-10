BMC Capital Provides $2.3M Loan for the Acquisition of Maple Court Apartments in Lakewood, WA

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2008 -- Dallas, Texas — BMC Capital announced on February 19, 2008, that it originated a $2,320,000 loan for the acquisition of Maple Court Apartments, a 59-unit multifamily apartment complex located at 4800 122nd Street SW in Lakewood, WA.



“We were able to arrange a 10-year fixed rate on an 80% loan-to-value and amortized over 30 years,” says Glenn Gioseffi, a Vice President at BMC Capital’s Seattle office.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in the Northwest and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP

BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

