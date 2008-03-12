BMC Capital Provides $3M Loan for the Acquisition of 6th Street Commerce in Tempe, AZ

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2008 -- BMC Capital announced on January 31, 2008, that it originated a $3,037,500 loan for the acquisition of 6th Street Commerce, a 30-unit multi-tenant industrial property located at 1835 East 6th Street in Tempe, AZ.



“We were able to arrange a 5-year fixed rate on a 75% loan-to-value and amortized over 25 years,” says Susanna Reust, a Vice President at BMC Capital’s Phoenix office.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multi-tenant loans in the Southwest and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP

BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

