Not-for-Profit Friends of Mel Foundation has Chosen Blue Robin to Develop a New e-Business Infrastructure

Waltham, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2008 -- Blue Robin, Inc. http://www.bluerobin.com has been chosen to develop an eBusiness Infrastructure for the Friends of Mel Foundation (FOMF). The foundation was created to raise money for cancer research and to fund creative and promising projects that impact patient care at both the grass roots and institutional levels. Areas of greatest interest to FOMF are research, education, awareness, prevention and patient support.



As part of the eBusiness Infrastructure, Blue Robin will develop an integrated online “Donation Engine” for Friends of Mel Foundation that will seamlessly be integrated into the existing web site. The development also includes rebuilding the current web site with a SQL-based Content Management System backend. The goal is to empower the foundation with a robust, and an easy-to-manage business system with which the foundation can manage its operation using the world-wide-web.



“We are honored to have been selected to work with the foundation. Our goal is to design and develop a scalable infrastructure with which the foundation can grow over the years. We will do all that is needed to ensure all needs and requirements of the foundation are met,” states Hadi Shavarini, CEO of Blue Robin.



“As a not-for-profit foundation, we are always looking at ways to save money. With the new eBusiness Infrastructue we anticipate saving time and money that can be used to further our goal of raising money for Cancer research,” Pauline Alighieri, Friends of Mel.



About Friends of Mel Foundation

Friends of Mel is a foundation dedicated to raising money for cancer research. The Foundation will look to fund creative and promising projects that impact patient care at both the grassroots and institutional levels. Areas of greatest interest are research, education, awareness, prevention and patient support.



Alighieri, Pauline (617) 755-9155 pauline@friendsofmel.org



About Blue Robin

Blue Robin provides and supports adaptable web infrastructure for businesses and organizations with 2 to 200 employees. Our cost effective web-based business automation solutions enable our clients to streamline their business processes, gain efficiency and accelerate their growth by leveraging the IT evolution.



Hadi Shavarini, CEO 781-577-6010 hadi@bluerobin.com

