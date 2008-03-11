919 Marketing Accepting Applications for Summer Internships

Holly Springs, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2008 -- 919 Marketing, a leading Triangle-based marketing and public relations firm, is currently seeking dynamic, motivated and tenacious college students for its summer internship program, which runs from May to August 2008. The deadline for application submissions is Friday, March 21, 2008. Preference is given to students in their junior and senior years of college who can work at least 15 hours per week.



“919 provided my first meaningful PR experience, helped me strengthen my portfolio, and as a result, opened doors of opportunity that may not have come otherwise,” said Ashley Simmons a UNC student who recently interned with the agency.



Interns learn first-hand the day-to-day workings of one of the Triangle area’s top ten public relations firms and learn directly from experts the ins and outs of the public relations and marketing industries.



919 provides opportunities for both undergraduates and recent graduates through its program. Requirements include current enrollment in or a B.A. from an accredited 4-year college or university, an overall GPA of at least 3.0 and strong written and verbal communication skills. Majors in Communications, Public Relations, Journalism, Business and Marketing are preferred, though not a requirement. 919 will work with universities to give interns academic credit for their work if applicable. Intern positions are unpaid.



Because 919 works very closely with its interns to make sure they get the most out of their experience, many of former interns are now employees of 919.



To apply for the summer program, email your resume and cover letter to hr@919marketing.com on or before March 21, 2008.



For more information about 919 Marketing, visit http://www.919marketing.com.



About 919 Marketing Company:

919 Marketing is a nationally recognized marketing consulting and public relations firm with a proven track record of helping underdog companies of all sizes discover their competitive advantage and drive profitable business growth. Headquartered just outside of North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park, 919 was founded over a decade ago by CEO David Chapman.



919 is an unconventional firm with an uncanny ability to develop winning marketing strategies for a roster of companies including Biosignia, Cornerstone Biopharma, Jersey Mike’s, Kerr Drug, The Rosetta Stone, Social Technologies and Unilever Brands.



919 Marketing provides strategic planning, public relations, interactive marketing and creative development services - each utilizing proven processes that have been refined and validated over hundreds of client engagements.

