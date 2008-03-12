1 Billion Names Now Online at WorldVitalRecords.com

Provo, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2008 -- After only 16 months since the company began, WorldVitalRecords.com (a service of FamilyLink.com, Inc.) now has 1 billion searchable names on its site.



"We have been looking forward to this day–a billion names with a "B"–since we started. It's great to have a collection of this size and importance," said David Lifferth, President, FamilyLink.com, Inc.



WorldVitalRecords.com's genealogical collections contain data from 35 countries and consists of birth, marriage, death, military, immigration, emigration, census, parish, court, civil service, land and probate records, passenger lists, newspapers, family histories, township histories, family trees, maps, atlases, gazetteers, directories, and reference material. These collections are helping many people find their ancestors.



"Thank you for adding all these wonderful resources. I have recently discovered that my husband has two Mayflower ancestors. You have provided so many resources for me. It could keep me busy for weeks," said Julia Stuart, WorldVitalRecords.com subscriber.



WorldVitalRecords.com has a unique business model in which it partners with a variety of companies to obtain its data. Since its launch, WorldVitalRecords.com has made content agreements with more than 30 partners. They include Find My Past, Genealogical Publishing Company, Archive CD Books Australia, British Origins, Immigrant Ships Transcribers Guild, Archive CD Books Canada, Eneclann, Quintin Publications, Gould Genealogy, Familias Argentinas, Godfrey Memorial Library, NewspaperARCHIVE, Find A Grave, Allcensus, SmallTownPapers®, Accessible Archives, The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation, Inc., the Moravian Heritage Society, and FamilySearch™.



WorldVitalRecords.com recently launched its flagship product, the World Collection, which includes significant collections from countries such as: England, Canada, Australia, France, Ireland, Scotland, and Hungary.



"We are so grateful for the many people who have partnered with us to help us meet our billion name milestone," said Yvette Arts, Director, Content Acquisition, FamilyLink.com, Inc. "We have another billion records that we are processing right now, and we will work with more content providers to get to three billion names and beyond."



About FamilyLink.com, Inc.

FamilyLink.com, Inc. is a family of services that includes WorldVitalRecords.com, FamilyLink.com, and We're Related on Facebook. The focus of the company is to provide innovative tools to connect families.



About WorldVitalRecords.com

Founded in 2006, by Paul Allen and several key members of the original Ancestry.com team, WorldVitalRecords.com, Inc. provides affordable genealogy databases and family history tools used by more than 600,000 monthly visitors, 9.4 million monthly pages views, and more than 25,000 subscribers. With thousands of databases including birth, death, military, census, and parish records, WorldVitalRecords.com makes it easy to extend your family tree. Some of its partners include Everton Publishers, Quintin Publications, Archive CD Books Australia, Immigrant Ships Transcribers Guild, Archive CD Books Canada, The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation, Inc., SmallTownPapers®, Accessible Archives, Genealogical Publishing Company, Find My Past, Godfrey Memorial Library, Find A Grave, and FamilySearch™. Investors include vSpring Capital and several angel investors.

