AKVIS ArtSuite v.3.0: Artistic Effects for Photo Frames Creation and Photo Decoration

Perm, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2008 -- AKVIS LLC announces the update of AKVIS ArtSuite (earlier known as Frame Suite) to version v.3.0. The name change reflects the new approach to the program. From now on the software will be enriched with new effects that does not necessarily fall into the Photo Frames category. This version offers three new effects: Black&White, Shift Colors, and Channel Mixer. Also new to this version: the Autorun mode added, new interface language - Spanish.



Whether you plan to upload holiday photos on a web-site to share with your friends or you wish to decorate a personalized greeting card, you can rely on AKVIS ArtSuite - it will add elegance and style to any photo.



Now AKVIS ArtSuite does not only offer edge effects for adding photo frames to digital photos, but some other artistic effects as well. Thanks to its 15 effects and a rich Pattern Library, the software can generate an endless number of effect versions.



The effects are grouped as follows:



Edge Effects (Photo Frames) allow generating a photo frame for a digital photo. It can be a classic frame with wood carving or a funny frame with some cheerful frogs along the border. Photo frames samples that come with ArtSuite can be easily tailored to any photo. Select a color for the frame; choose its form, its style, brightness, and the intensity of the applied edge effect. It is possible to create a frame with ragged edges, scratched surface, a page curl, etc. It can be a wooden frame with figured carving or a frame with an ornament. It is also possible to load the user patterns and textures to create a unique photo frame.



If you enjoy working with layers, you will appreciate the possibility to apply a transparent frame, so that the lower layer(s) could serve as background.



Artistic Effects allow experimenting with photos – convert a photo into a B&W image and consequently add a color shade to it; replace colors on an image, add a texture (chosen from the built-in Texture Library or one created by the user) so that the image looks like drawn on a canvas, brick wall, corrugated paper, etc.



The new version offers three new artistic effects: Black&White, Shift Colors, and Channel Mixer.



By user request, button Autorun has been added. Now one does not need to click on the button Run, every time the settings are changed. New interface language (Spanish) made available.



The program can be used as an independent application (standalone) and as a plug-in to a photo editor. The plugin is compatible with Adobe Photoshop and Photoshop Elements, Corel Paint Shop Pro, etc.



For a free trial, AKVIS offers 10 days of fully functional use. Details are available at http://akvis.com/en/artsuite/download-artistic-effects.php



AKVIS ArtSuite sells for $49 USD, downloadable from http://akvis.com . Home users can enjoy the full line of 11 AKVIS plugins in the AKVIS Alchemy bundle for USD $325 a savings of $513 over purchasing each separately.

