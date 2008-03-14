Sue Haviland Joins Next Generation Financial Services, a Division of 1st Mariner Bank as Mid-Atlantic Regional Development Officer

Baltimore, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2008 -- Sue Haviland, Certified Senior Advisor and Reverse Mortgage Specialist, has joined Next Generation Financial Services, a Division of 1st Mariner Bank as Mid-Atlantic Regional Development Officer.



Haviland has worked in the lending industry since 1982. She has been originating reverse mortgages for the last 6 years and still originates loans every day. She has helped hundreds of families all over the country in the last several years.



Sue also shares her knowledge of this market in presentations before the Women’s Council of Realtors, Mortgage Bankers Association, National Association of Professional Mortgage Women, October Research Corporation Seminars, and SRES – Senior Real Estate Specialists as well as the public.



She has written for such publications as Mortgage Originator Magazine, Mortgage Planner Magazine and Mortgage Lending Compliance Alert. Sue is a Certified Senior Advisor and is active in many professional organizations.



Sue can be reached at 443-677-0389 or through the web at



http://www.reversemortgagenation.com/suehaviland



NGFS was formed through the joint efforts of 1st Mariner Bank of Maryland and Institutional Marketing Services to create a delivery channel for financial strategies that blend traditional banking products and services with insurance and estate planning products and services. The strategies are applicable to almost everyone, including consumers who have generally been ignored by the financial planning community.



Banks and insurance companies historically approach their business from a perspective that relates to their products and services.



"The NGFS philosophy is based on a blend of traditional banking and insurance products in an untraditional way.”



NGFS uses creative financial techniques that have a proven ability to help consumers achieve their financial goals. These goals could range from paying off their mortgage early, funding a family member's education, increasing their retirement income, obtaining long term care or a variety of other financial goals.



NGFS, A Division of 1st Mariner Bank

Since 1st Mariner Bank’s formation in 1995 it has aggressively sought to deliver a wide variety of financial products and services. 1st Mariner’s acceptance in the market is evidenced by its success in terms of growth, surpassing $1 billion in assets in the second quarter of 2003. Fortune Small Business Magazine recently recognized 1st Mariner Bank as one of the top 100 fastest growing small public corporations in the United States.

