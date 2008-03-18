How To Send Your Child To the College of Their Choice Without Spending Your Life Savings, Sacrificing Your Current Lifestyle, or Just Going Plain Broke.

Troy, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2008 -- These seminars are free but space is limited. They will be held at the following locations:



• Rochester Community House in Rochester, MI March 20, 2008 from 7:00 to 8:15pm

• Baldwin Public Library in Birmingham, MI, March 22, 2008 from 10:15 to 11:30 AM

• Harper Woods Public Library, Harper Woods, April 1, 2008 from 7:00 to 8:15pm.

• Rochester Community House in Rochester, MI, April 10, 2008 from 7:00 to 8:15 PM.

• Baldwin Public Library in Birmingham, MI, April 26, 2008 from 10:15 to 11:30 am.



The speaker will be Michael Humann, college expert. He will be discussing such topics as how to send your kids to the school of their dreams without going broke; how to triple your eligibility for aid; how to find scholarships and grants you’ve never even heard of.



"The only way for families to make an educated decision is to have all of the facts. Let's face it most families have little or bad information when it comes to lowering college education costs and how to pay for college in the most cost effective manner.” says Michael Humann, a college planner based in Troy, Michigan.



Additional topics to be included:

• How to pay for college with no money out of your pocket;

• How to send your child to a fancy private school for less than the cost of a local community college;

• How to pick the colleges that will give you the most amount of money;

• The one mistake every parent makes when applying for scholarships;

• 7 sure fire strategies to be able to afford the school of your dreams;

• What to do right now if your child is in high school;

• Shocking insider secrets that your guidance counselor doesn’t know;



Troy, Michigan - based college planner Michael Humann specializes in providing information to local families that allows them to make informed decisions about their college education financing options, lower their expected family contribution, and learn the insider secrets that can save them thousands of dollars over the next four years of their child’s education.



