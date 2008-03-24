Printable Memories Enrolls with ControlScan to Launch Website Security Plan

Atlanta, GA and Oakland, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2008 -- In an effort to show their shoppers that they are taking the necessary steps to secure their information online, Printable Memories (http://www.printablememories.com) has enrolled with ControlScan, a leading Internet security company, to increase consumer confidence.



Printable Memories will utilize ControlScan’s Verified Secure services to conduct regular scans of http://www.printablememories.com for thousands of known vulnerabilities against a knowledge base which is updated every 12 hours to identify any potential vulnerability. ControlScan delivers timely reports with recommendations for security breach resolutions.



“It is our goal to help merchants protect their customers from fraudulent activity,” says Joan Herbig, chief executive officer, ControlScan. “Printable Memories is demonstrating their commitment to Website security by using ControlScan services.”



The Verified Secure offerings (Security and Business Certification seals, PCI Compliance, SSL Certificates, Search Engine Submissions, Press Release Program, LIVECHAT and RatePointSM) have become the solution of choice for small- and medium-sized e-commerce businesses because it offers a comprehensive security and PCI compliance solution with a personal level of support at a great price.



About Printable Memories (http://www.printablememories.com)

Using our customers’ photographs, Printable Memories produces high quality personalized photo gifts for any occasion. We create unique personalized gifts including, mugs, puzzles, handbags, apparel and many more equally popular items. You can depend on us to create a truly unique custom gift while delivering distinguished customer service. Printable Memories started as a small local business that grew primarily through word of mouth by family, friends and localized advertising. Over time the business grew outside of our local area by our customers’ extended family and friends discovering us through gifts they received. The demand for a web presence became essential to showcase our product catalog easily for our distant business friends. Once we established our catalog online, word began to spread even more. It was now time to deliver an ecommerce solution to our business. While we initially struggled with the idea of delivering an impersonal approach to a business that thrives on a personal touch, we decided to move forward and implement a web store with some ideas that other stores of similar nature aren’t doing. We still promise one on one access, as needed, by publishing our telephone number on each and every page, therefore making it possible to keep personal relationships with our business friends. And I mean friends; here at Printable Memories we consider each of you a friend of our business. Just like we count on you to keep us going we hope you can count on us to deliver a great experience and wonderful photo keepsake.



About ControlScan

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ControlScan provides security and Payment Card industry PCI compliance solutions designed exclusively for small- to medium-sized e-commerce businesses. The company’s Verified Secure solutions make it easy and cost-effective for these businesses to protect their infrastructure and help keep their Websites safe so shoppers can purchase with confidence. Verified Secure is the security solution of choice for smaller e-businesses because it offers security solutions that fit their specific needs, a personal level of service and the best value. For more information about ControlScan and its Verified Secure services visit http://www.controlscan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

