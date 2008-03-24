Who Has the Toughest Job in America? The Working Person's Store and Wolverine Worldwide (Wolverine Boots and Shoes) Find Out

Lakeville, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2008 -- What is the toughest job in America? The Working Person’s Store and Wolverine Boots Shoes Apparel and Gear today announced the “Toughest Jobs in America” competition to find and recognize the person doing that job.



“From steel mills to construction sites; from firefighters to nurses, we recognize and honor the people doing the work that keeps America running,” said Eric Deniger, CEO of Working Person’s Store. “The Toughest Jobs competition gives people an opportunity to send us a video or photo, and tell us about what they do and why it’s important. The finalists will actually be posted at our WorkingPerson.com site where visitors from all over America will get a chance to see the entrants and pick the winner by popular vote.”



The winner of the Toughest Jobs competition will have a video featured in a future WorkingPerson.com commercial and receive a complete “work wear makeover” valued at over $1,000 courtesy of Wolverine, the co-sponsor of the national event.



“We’re proud to partner with the Working Person’s Store in sponsoring the Toughest Jobs in America competition,” said John Estes, National Sales Manager of Wolverine. “Wolverine has a long history of providing working people with sturdy, high-performance footwear and apparel that helps them get the job done. It’s an honor for us to recognize their hard work, and the contribution they make to our country’s prosperity and security.”



Deniger added, “Our technology partners at AVID Commerce are handling the website “backend magic” needed to handle all the videos and photos, as well as the infrastructure that will allow our visitors to vote for the winner, in a secure online environment.



The WorkingPerson.com web site was recently picked for Internet Retailer magazine’s “Hot 100 Best Web Sites” award, and was one of Inc. magazine’s “Top 50 Retailers” from their 2007 Inc. 5,000 list of the fastest growing privately held companies in America.



About the Working Person’s Store



Since 1995, The Working Person’s Store has grown into a leading multi-channel resource for quality work apparel, footwear and safety-gear by leading brands including Carhartt, Dickies, Wolverine World Wide, Carolina Shoe, Timberland PRO, Bates Shoes and Boots, Dr. Martens Shoes, and over a hundred other quality brands. The Lakeville, Indiana based company was recently named the third fastest growing e-retailer in America, and was the fastest growing online retailer specific to the apparel category. Details at www.WorkingPerson.com – Dedicated to the Working Person.



About Wolverine

The Wolverine brand is part of the Wolverine Footwear Group, a division of Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE: WWW), manufacturers and marketers of branded and licensed footwear and performance leathers. Wolverine offers a wide range of footwear, apparel and gear in the work, outdoor sport and rugged casual categories. Patented footwear technology systems for guaranteed comfort and performance include Wolverine MultiShoxTM, Wolverine DuraShocksTM, Wolverine CompressorTM, Wolverine DuraShocksTM SR, Wolverine and the patent-pending Wolverine Contour Welt™. See: http://www.wolverineworldwide.com



About AVID Commerce

AVID Commerce is the creator of proprietary e-commerce applications and related technologies employed in the design, development and marketing of high-performance, ecommerce web properties. Clients include http://WorkingPerson.com, http://JLPowellUSA.com, http://ArtPassions.com and many others. http://www.AVIDcommerce.com – Art and Science for the Internet Retailer.

