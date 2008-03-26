Special Keynote and Motivational Speaker Available

Bethlehem, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2008 -- Dr. Nathaniel J. Williams, an Orphan and Former Child and now a Doctor of Education, CEO, and Author is now available as a Keynote and Motivational Speaker for schools, colleges/universities, organizations, and corporations. Dr. Williams spent 13 years in the New York City foster care system and he integrates these experiences and life lessons into messages of hope, resilience, and preservation. His journey has consisted of being a direct care worker for adults with mental retardation, foster parent, entrepreneur, non-profit/for-profit Chief Executive Officer, adjunct professor, scholar-in-residence, and now motivational speaker.



Dr. Williams has previously spoken on topics such as team building, leadership skills, balanced decision making, problem solving skills, cultural diversity, time and stress management, communication skills, communication skills, critical thinking, ethics in business, and work/home balance. Recently he began to present on his recently published book “The Navigator of Life” – this self help book addresses making better and balanced decisions which considers all the domains of one’s life. A companion DVD has also been developed which highlights three scenarios wherein The Navigator of Life was utilized to make a impactful decision. More information is available at www.navigatoroflife.com.



Previous attendees have shared comments such as:



• Your message was inspirational and powerful. You have impacted my life in a major way. I am not the same person. - BR

• The opportunity to learn and be challenged is a great experience.-B.B.

• The training was very informative and I look forward to being involved with many more to come. – J.P.

• I have attended several trainings run by presenter and have in every session found him to be an excellent facilitator. He is well organized and easy to follow. He is clear in his goals and instruction. I always come away felling enlightened and refreshed. – R.M.

• The training was excellent, as always. I especially liked how the prepared presentation was enhanced when the needs of the audience were different than what the prepared training was going to present. – R. W.



Dr. Williams has been the President/CEO of HumanWorks Affiliates, Inc., a cluster of seven human services focused corporations, since 1993. These companies employ over 200 individuals with a combined operating budget of over 10 million dollars. He is also an adjunct professor at Caldwell College in New Jersey teaching courses in Group Dynamics, Marriage and Family Counseling, and Multicultural Counseling in the graduate psychology program.



Dr. Williams holds three graduate degrees a Master’s in Human Services (MHS) from Lincoln University of Pennsylvania, Master’s in Public Administration (MPA) from Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, and a Doctorate in Education (Ed.D.) from Fielding Graduate University. He has begun the pursuit of his fourth graduate degree, a Master’s in Business Administration, at Strayer University.



Dr. Williams is a member of the National Speakers Association (http://www.nsaspeaker.org) and several speaker bureaus. His website also provides more information on his speaking interests (http://www.nj-williams.com).

