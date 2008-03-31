Rothman Institute to Host Branding Specialist Ed Delia

Whitehouse, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2008 -- Ed Delia, branding specialist and president of Delia Associates, will conduct a “how to” presentation at Farleigh Dickinson’s Rothman Institute on April 10, 2008.



The presentation will be held in the Rothman Institute Forum from 8:30am to 11:30am, and is entitled “Small Brand Leadership: A Step-by-Step Approach to Defining and Delivering a Profitable Brand.”



According to Delia, the three-hour workshop presentation is designed specifically for small- and mid-sized business CEOs, presidents, and marketing executives, as well as their family members. “I’ll be guiding participants through several interactive exercises that will help them work on their brand identity during the program itself,” said Delia. “The goal of the program is to offer a systematic approach to brand building that is accessible and actionable.”



Unlike many branding presentations that focus on the development and protection of global brands such as Coke, Budweiser, and Federal Express, Delia concentrates on how best-practice branding techniques can be applied to small- and middle-market organizations.



“Global brands with large marketing budgets no longer have an exclusive on the art and science of brand building,” contends Delia. “In fact, new technologies are making brand building more productive on an R.O.I. basis for small companies than for the global giants.”



Key components of the workshop include the tactics necessary to define a company’s brand identity, and the importance of brand development to the growth of any business. Delia advocates a systematic approach to brand building. On the front end, Delia puts great weight on the necessity for self-analysis and discovery in order to uncover the true personality and core value of a brand. He puts equal emphasis on the science of tracking branding activities and quantifying the benefits of staying true to one’s brand identity.



Delia’s firm provides full-service marketing and branding services to small- to mid-sized companies. Entering its 44th year, Delia Associates has positioned itself as the “Brand Leadership Company,” and specializes in identifying and creating a distinctive brand identity for its clients through a blend of traditional and online media.



More information about Ed Delia and Delia Associates is available at http://www.delianet.com.

