New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2012 --TagLikeMe Corp. (PINK:TAGG) traded in the range of $0.106 and $0.128 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.11 and closed at $0.121, up 16.91 percent from its previous close of $0.10. TagLikeMe Corp. recorded the volume of 30.667 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 10.185 million shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.00 and $0.28 during its past 52 weeks.



TagLikeMe reported that its website saw 700 percent jump in unique visit during the first 10 days of October, over the number of unique visits it witnessed during the entire previous month.



Find out if this report could benefit TAGG by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=TAGG



Premier Brands Inc. (OTC:BRND) traded in the range of $0.62 and $0.75 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.75 and closed at $0.70, down 2.78 percent from its previous close of $0.72. Premier Brands recorded the volume of 1.254 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 22k shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.30 and $0.75 during its past 52 weeks.



Premier Brands reported that it has inked a new marketing and distribution deal for Zimbi Juice Drink. The company is based out of Bonita in California and it was formed in 2010.



Find out if BRND could bounce back by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=BRND



Save the World Inc. (OTC:ZERO) stock closed its latest trading session at $1.64, up 17.14 percent from its previous close of $1.40. The stock opened the session at $1.41 and touched its highest price point at $1.66. Save the World stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $1.41. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 796K shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 703K shares.



Save the World Air Inc. is engaged in the business of providing green technology solutions. The company is based out of Santa Barbara in California.



Find out more about ZERO by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=ZERO



Maxwell Resources Inc. (OTC:MAXE) traded in the range of $1.35 and $1.54 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $1.41 and closed at $1.53, up 14.18 percent from its previous close of $1.34. Maxwell Resources recorded the volume of 852K shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 32K shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.33 and $1.35 during its past 52 weeks.



Maxwell Resources reported that Roy Pillmore, a coal geologist has joined the company. Mr. Pillmore has joined the company as a consulting geologist.



Find out if MAXE could maintain the momentum by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=MAXE



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www. MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

MonsterTrading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009