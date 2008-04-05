GRSI FastTrak P.I. Software Takes on Packaging Integration in Full Stride

Conshohocken, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2008 -- FastTrak® P.I. (packaging integration) fulfills previously neglected packaging needs with total warehouse equipment and systems integration.



Having trouble finding a company that integrates any branded packaging equipment, material handling equipment, PLCs, and WMS’ into a streamlined warehouse system? Until now, every distribution and operations manager had only one answer, a frustrated yes. GRSI is taking the initiative to relieve their headaches by introducing a comprehensive packaging integration solution, FastTrak® P.I.



FastTrak® P.I. software suite makes packaging integration easy. The software “glues” diverse packaging and material handling equipment and subsystems from any provider into one integrated unit. In addition, the software integrates this unit to any WMS or ERP host system with single-port connectivity. The result reduces labor intensive tasks, increases order throughput, maximizes system uptime, and allows the synched equipment to run at its full potential.



One of the most frequently asked questions by companies purchasing new or used warehouse equipment is, “Will the equipment function correctly with my warehouse system?” GRSI removes this uncertainty with comprehensive warehouse systems integration backed by substantial work experience. GRSI’s engineers and technical team meticulously evaluate each client’s system, specific needs, budget, and expectations to develop the most effective solution. Once the solution is conceived, GRSI assembles custom-built modules and applications to integrate all the necessary equipment and meet client requirements. Each client is then educated and trained to handle the routine operations of their system. In addition to systems training, GRSI also offers 24x7x365 technical support.



GRSI’s strategic partnerships with packaging and material handling equipment providers have led to many successful installations often exceeding client’s expectations. GRSI’s growth is from developing these relationships, along with the willingness to understand new and emerging technologies and markets.



Not all businesses have the same needs, nor do all businesses desire the same outcome. Consequently, it is necessary for each business to have their needs analyzed and evaluated by an experienced company with a customized solution.



For more information, visit GRSI online at http://www.grsinc.com/ or email solutions@grsinc.com.

