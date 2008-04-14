Cleaner Today Enrolls with ControlScan to Launch Website Security Plan

Atlanta, GA and Euharlee, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2008 -- In an effort to show their shoppers that they are taking the necessary steps to secure their information online, Cleaner Today (http://www.cleanerTODAY.com) has enrolled with ControlScan, a leading Internet security company, to increase consumer confidence.



Cleaner Today will utilize ControlScan’s Verified Secure services to conduct regular scans of www.cleanerTODAY.com for thousands of known vulnerabilities against a knowledge base which is updated every 12 hours to identify any potential vulnerability. ControlScan delivers timely reports with recommendations for security breach resolutions.



“It is our goal to help merchants protect their customers from fraudulent activity,” says Joan Herbig, chief executive officer, ControlScan. “Cleaner Today is demonstrating their commitment to Website security by using ControlScan services.”



The Verified Secure offerings (Security and Business Certification seals, PCI Compliance, SSL Certificates, Search Engine Submissions, Press Release Program, LIVECHAT and RatePointSM) have become the solution of choice for small- and medium-sized e-commerce businesses because it offers a comprehensive security and PCI compliance solution with a personal level of support at a great price.



About Cleaner Today (http://www.cleanerTODAY.com)

Headquartered in Georgia, Cleaner Today provides a solution to remove roof mold stains that cover homes across the Eastern United States. Founded in 1998 with a roof cleaning product for mold stains in Jackson, now Cleaner Today also offers MoldSTAT mold cleaner, Viraguard hand and surface sanitizers and PureGREEN24 non-toxic disinfectant. For more information about Cleaner Today visit www.CleanerTODAY.com.



About ControlScan

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ControlScan provides security and Payment Card industry PCI compliance solutions designed exclusively for small- to medium-sized e-commerce businesses. The company’s Verified Secure solutions make it easy and cost-effective for these businesses to protect their infrastructure and help keep their Websites safe so shoppers can purchase with confidence. Verified Secure is the security solution of choice for smaller e-businesses because it offers security solutions that fit their specific needs, a personal level of service and the best value. For more information about ControlScan and its Verified Secure services visit http://www.controlscan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

