OTCPicks.com's Stock Pick of the Day – Alpine TLI Group (APGR)

Today’s Hot Stock is Alpine TLI Group (OTC: APGR)



ALPINE TLI GROUP, Inc. is a full service tax lien and tax deed purchase, research, and property management company. Alpine specializes in identifying and researching properties that have the propensity of creating a highly leveraged investment opportunity through the purchase of real estate tax lien certificates and tax deeds.



It is estimated that over $10 Billion in property tax liens are offered for sale annually representing over $1 Trillion in potential property value profits for the purchasers of these tax liens. Tax lien certificates are typically acquired by Alpine for 1% to 20% of the property value. If the lien is redeemed by the property owner, a return of 4% to 25% APR is realized by Alpine. If the lien is not redeemed, the deed to the property is granted to Alpine, free and clear of all encumbrances. More information on Alpine TLI Group is available online at http://www.AlpineTLIGroup.com/



April 9 - Alpine TLI Group, Inc. Announces Expansion Plans Specializing in Acquiring Property at Significant Discounts



Alpine TLI Group, Inc. (OTC: APGR), a full service tax lien and tax deed purchase, research, and property management company, announced today its plans to expand operations through the development of a Land Bank division. The Company is targeting properties that are delinquent in the payment of their property taxes, many of which are in foreclosure. These situations typically include property owners who have little or no interest in maintaining the payment of annual property taxes. The objective is to partner with the land owners, pay them a default value, and then turn these properties around for sale at discounted prices. After significant market research and testing, Alpine believes that many of these properties can be purchased for less than 10% of their value.



M. Taylor Abegg, II, Chief Executive Officer of Alpine TLI Group, Inc., stated, "We have been very impressed with the testing that has been performed and are confident there is a significant market available that is virtually untouched. Alpine is completely in the driver seat as to which properties are selected and presented with offers creating an opportunity for great returns."



Disclosure: OTCPicks.com has been compensated three hundred and fifty thousand free trading shares by a non-controlling third party for APGR advertising and promotional services.



