Sports Venture Partners Changes Name to Granite Hall

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2008 -- Sports Venture Partners, LLC, a Chicago-based fund of funds manager, today announced that it has re-branded and will immediately begin operating under its new name, Granite Hall Partners, LLC.



Originally founded in 2000 to provide professional athletes and sports executives the opportunity to invest in a diversified group of sophisticated private equity firms, the company now serves a much broader range of individual and institutional investors. The new name, Granite Hall Partners, was chosen to more accurately reflect the firm's wider investor base, as well as the solid and stable characteristics of the company.



"Our new name, Granite Hall Partners, conveys the strength, discipline and permanency of our firm," said Jim Flanigan, Managing Director. "Perhaps more importantly, it is a testament to our growth and success, as demand for our funds has extended widely beyond the world of professional sports."



About Granite Hall Partners, LLC

Granite Hall Partners, LLC is a private fund of funds manager which creates unique alternative investment vehicles for institutional and high net worth investors. The Chicago-based firm has raised and closed three funds to date, totaling approximately $100 million, and it is currently developing a fourth.



