Florock Seamless Flooring Systems Travel to the Caribbean

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2008 -- Lenny Coolman of National Coatings, Ltd. will promote Florock at the Trade & Investment Convention in Trinidad from April 30th to May 3rd, 2008.



This trade show is run by the Trinidad and Tabago Manufacturers Association, and is their largest business event.



Mr. Coolman noted "Every industry represented in this show is a potential Florock customer. Industries include; Textiles, Transportation, Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage."



Sharon Payne, Marketing Manager for Florock said "When it comes to selecting a floor coating system, Mr. Coolman has the experience. He will find a perfect solution by recommending the right Florock Polymer Floor coating system to suite your needs".



Trade show information is available at:

http://www.tic-tt.com/docs/TIC'08%20Eng%20brochure.pdf



For more information on the Florock Flooring Systems see http://www.florock.net



Or call 1-800-FLOROCK Or blog us at http://www.Florock.Blogspot.com



ABOUT CRAWFORD LABORATORIES, INC.

Crawford Laboratories Inc. is a well-respected floor paint research and development facility founded on the principles of cutting edge technology, break-through innovation and impeccable integrity. For over fifty six years, Crawford Laboratories has perfected its full line of concrete floor paint products as well as other extraordinary new concrete coating floor paint products to meet and exceed the flooring needs of any industry.



