OTCPicks.com’s Stock Pick of the Day – USA Video Interactive (USVO)

Prosper, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2008 -- OTCPicks.com’s Daily Small Cap and Microcap Newsletter presents a range of the hottest small cap stocks on trading on the OTC and OTCBB markets. In addition to our Newsletters, OTCPicks.com is quickly becoming the premier community destination for small cap and microcap traders to meet up and discuss their top stock picks. Visit http://www.otcpicks.com today to join this growing community.



Today’s Hot Stock is USA Video Interactive (OTCBB: USVO)



Detailed Quote: http://www.otcpicks.com/quotes/MPPC.php



Company Profile: http://www.otcpicks.com/myphotopipe/myphotopipe-2.htm



USA Video Interactive Corp. ("USVO") designs and markets technology for delivery of digital media. USVO developed its MediaEscort(TM), MediaSentinel(TM) and SmartMark(TM) digital watermarking products and technology to provide a robust means for producers and distributors to invisibly protect their content. USA Video Technology Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of USVO, holds the pioneering patent for store-and-forward video, filed in 1990 and issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office on July 14, 1992; it has been cited by at least 165 other patents. USVO holds similar patents in Germany, Canada, England, France, Spain, Italy, and Japan. Visit www.usvo.com



April 14 - Investor Podcast With Patrick Gregston of USA Video Interactive Corp. (OTCBB: USVO) (CDNX: US.V) Discusses Watermarking Content Protection Technology MediaEscort, Deployed by Twentieth Century Fox



http://www.DigitalMediaStocks.com, an investor and industry portal for the digital media sector within Investorideas.com, features an investor Podcast with Patrick Gregston, Head of Business Development at USA Video Interactive Corp. (OTCBB: USVO). USA Video designs and markets technology for delivery of digital media and developed its MediaEscort(TM), MediaSentinel(TM) and SmartMark(TM) digital watermarking products and technology for producers and distributors to invisibly protect their content.



Mr. Gregston provides insight and significance to the company's recent news that Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment, a subsidiary of Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation, News Corp. has gone live with MediaEscort(TM). MediaEscort(TM) is being deployed to protect the Studio's filmed entertainment content that is streamed via the Internet to its various trade business partners in advance of DVD availability.



Mr. Gregston notes, "The introduction of this technology is a landmark, in that these companies (Hollywood studios) are very circumspect in who they allow to be part of their distribution." He goes on to note the agreement is non-exclusive and they are now prepared to do the same customization for other studios as well as extend the product distribution within Fox.



In terms of global markets, Mr. Gregston discusses their representation in India and how they are working to supply security while increasing efficiency in digital distribution.



To Listen to Podcast/Audio Interview:

http://s3.amazonaws.com/static.investorideas.com/podcasts/2008/041008a.mp3



When asked how he sees USA Video Interactive Corp. integrating into the future of digital media, Mr. Gregston passionately tells listeners, "The technology we have is proprietary and is positioned for all the various formats, methods and channels by which digital media is currently distributed and likely to be."



OTCPicks.com Daily Volume Leaders – Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE), Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL), Amazon Inc (Nasdaq: AMZN), SanDisk Corp. (Nasdaq: SNDK), Applied Materials (Nasdaq: AMAT), Cisco (Nasdaq: CSCO), Yahoo Inc. (Nasdaq: YHOO), and Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT)



For more in depth coverage visit http://www.otcpicks.com



About OTCPicks.com

OTCPicks.com is fast becoming the premier Internet destination for investors seeking information on smallcap and microcap companies. The web site features companies in Profile Campaigns, Executive Interviews and Research Reports authored by our financial writers. We publish our Daily Market Movers Digest Newsletter to opt-in investor members. OTCPicks.com presents the latest information for the discerning small cap and microcap investor. The site features informative articles on microcap investing, the top penny stock picks, and a wealth of small cap research on vertical markets. To feature a company on OTCPicks.com, please contact our publisher, Brian Dean at 972-546-3740, or via email at publisher@otcpicks.com.



Forward-Looking Statement: This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, commonly identified by such terms as "believes," "looking ahead," "anticipates," "estimates" and other terms with similar meaning. Although the Company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's projections and expectations are disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions.



Disclosure: OTCPicks.com has been compensated sixty thousand free trading shares from a non-controlling third party for USVO advertising and promotional services.



OTCPicks.com is not a registered investment advisers or broker/dealer. OTCPicks.com makes no recommendation that the purchase of securities of companies profiled in this website is suitable or advisable for any person or that an investment such securities will be profitable. In general, given the nature of the companies profiled and the lack of an active trading market their securities, investing in such securities is highly speculative and carries a high degree of risk.

