Ed Delia Designated Expert Speaker by Vistage International

Whitehouse, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2008 -- Ed Delia, branding specialist and president of Delia Associates, has been given the designation of “Expert Speaker” by Vistage International, the world’s leading chief executive organization. Established in 1957, Vistage International has over 14,000 members in 16 countries, and offers a range of programs, each tailored to the continuing education needs of chief executives, senior managers and professional service providers.



Upon receiving the news, Delia remarked, “I’m truly grateful to be recognized by such a prestigious organization. I have thoroughly enjoyed the Vistage members I have met to date, and the Vistage staff has proven incredibly supportive and responsive at every turn, exactly what one would expect from a world-class organization. To be designated an ‘expert’ is flattering to say the least, especially in a world where we all must continue the learning process every day.”



In addition to his Vistage designation, Ed Delia is only one of less than a dozen marketing professionals in New Jersey to have been named a Professional Certified Marketer by the American Marketing Association. That honor put Delia in the ranks of only 250 other professionals in the United States. Delia has also been recognized for his achievements by NJBiz, New Jersey’s leading business publication, and was named one of the Top 40 Under 40 Executives in New Jersey. Recently, Delia was named Outstanding Business Person of the Year by the Somerset Business Partnership.



In 1998, Ed was named president of Delia Associates, assuming full control of the company founded by his father, Michael A. Delia, in 1964. Under Ed’s direction, Delia Associates has contributed to the growth of a wide variety of clients, from large international corporations to regional businesses.



In September 2003, the company introduced a proprietary brand development system to bring the power of branding to emerging and mid-size companies. The process results in the creation of a unique brand identity for those who follow the prescribed steps. “The brand-building techniques I teach are understandable, actionable and measurable,” says Delia. “I believe in a systematic approach, with an emphasis on self-analysis and discovery.”



Beyond the demands of a growing business and providing branding guidance to CEOs and marketing executives on a regular basis, Delia is committed to the welfare of his immediate business community and donates a significant portion of his time to the healthy economic development of Somerset and Hunterdon counties. He is also an active member of the New Jersey Chapter of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), and has served on the board for the past four years.



Other organizations that Delia has been involved in include: Hunterdon Young Professionals & Executives; Somerset Business Education Partnership; Hunterdon Economic Partnership; New Jersey Packaging Executives Club; Philadelphia Drug Association; The Center for Great Expectations; and the Hunterdon County and Middlesex County Chambers of Commerce.



Delia Associates, The Brand Leadership Company, helps turn small and mid-sized organizations into highly profitable brands. The company’s services include brand strategy, online marketing, and traditional advertising, public relations, and direct marketing services, functioning as a one-stop shop for small and mid-sized companies.



For more information about Ed Delia and Delia Associates, including upcoming speaking engagements, visit: http://www.delianet.com.



For more information about Vistage and its many programs for chief executive officers, company presidents, and their advisors, visit: http://www.vistage.com.

