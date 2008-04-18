OTCPicks.com’s Hot Stock of the Day – USA Video Interactive (USVO)

Prosper, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2008 -- OTCPicks.com’s Daily Small Cap and Microcap Newsletter presents a range of the hottest small cap stocks on trading on the OTC and OTCBB markets. In addition to our Newsletters, OTCPicks.com is quickly becoming the premier community destination for small cap and microcap traders to meet up and discuss their top stock picks. Visit http://www.otcpicks.com today to join this growing community.



Today’s Hot Stock is USA Video Interactive (OTCBB: USVO)



Reasons to Invest in USVO:



USA Video Interactive designs and markets technology for the secure delivery of digital media.



Included within their custom solutions are various anti-piracy systems including the proprietary MediaSentinel and SmartMarks..



MediaSentinel and SmartMarks to help the film and television industry fight media content piracy.



Company is also unveiling solutions to prevent piracy with technologies such as Video on Demand



Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment has recently announced that it has gone live with USVO's new copy protection software, MediaEscort™, to protect the Studio's filmed entertainment content that is streamed via the Internet to its various trade business partners in advance of DVD availability.



USVO has begun working with other FOX divisions and subsidiaries to broaden their working relationship and revenue possibilities for the company.



USA Video aims to establish itself as the preeminent provider of anti-piracy technology to curtail the immense loss of revenue suffered by video providers.



Deloitte names data/video and other forms media protection as one of 2008's tech trends.



According to an IPI study film piracy is responsible for:

• $5.5 billion in lost annual earnings among U.S workers

• 141,030 jobs lost

• $837 million in lost annual tax revenue

• $20.5 billion in lost annual output to all U.S. industries



USA Video has completed and delivered the first of two installments of its MediaEscort™ anti-piracy product.



MediaSentinel is an anti-piracy device that embeds SmartMarks—invisible forensic information—in every frame of video content. SmartMarks provide the proof courts need to protect intellectual property rights, indicting and convicting the individuals who steal the original material.



MediaSentinel is available as a standalone product; SmartMarks may also be created on demand through our certified Anti- Piracy Provider service network. This allows the end user to quickly establish anti-piracy controls on their end products.



USA Video Interactive Corp. ("USVO") designs and markets technology for delivery of digital media. USVO developed its MediaEscort(TM), MediaSentinel(TM) and SmartMark(TM) digital watermarking products and technology to provide a robust means for producers and distributors to invisibly protect their content. USA Video Technology Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of USVO, holds the pioneering patent for store-and-forward video, filed in 1990 and issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office on July 14, 1992; it has been cited by at least 165 other patents. USVO holds similar patents in Germany, Canada, England, France, Spain, Italy, and Japan. Visit www.usvo.com



April 17 - Four Bollywood Production and Distribution Companies to Use Usvo's MediaSentinel Anti-Piracy Product



Four production and distribution companies in Bollywood, the world's largest film and entertainment industry, based in Mumbai, India, will begin using USA Video Interactive Corp.'s (OTCBB: USVO) unique digital watermarking product, MediaSentinel™, to thwart piracy domestically and internationally. The four companies will begin using MediaSentinel™ through PIO TV Pvt. Ltd. (www.pioTV.com), India's only digital integrated media platform company.



Munish Gupta, Chairman & CEO of PIO TV, announced today that in continuation of PIO TV's use of MediaSentinel™, his company was now working with leading production and distribution studios in Mumbai: Prachar Communications Ltd., Time Multimedia Pvt. Ltd., Baba Films Ltd., and Gold Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Together these four companies, two of which are public companies, control thousands of feature films that they produce, acquire the rights of, and distribute, including hundreds of hours of television content.



Speaking on behalf of the four companies, Managing Director of Prachar Communications Ltd., Mr. Ratan Jain, said a solution like MediaSentinel™ "was long awaited." India and the overseas market for Bollywood are "fraught with piracy that causes billions of dollars in lost revenues." Jain added "for years we have wondered how to combat this (piracy) menace and bring in more revenues to produce and distribute more and better films. The biggest issue facing us is how to deter pirates and produce evidence for law enforcement to help us shut down pirates. MediaSentinel™ has provided us the means to that end." Jain said he and his associates were convinced the MediaSentinel™, digital watermarking product from USVO for offline use, and MediaEscort™, now deployed by Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment in Hollywood, for online use, represent "a turning point for the protection of our copyright content. It makes tremendous sense to use this technology to digitally watermark a full length feature film and the cost is very economical versus the tens of thousand of dollars lost to piracy."



"For four years we've been hard at work establishing ourselves as a player in anti-piracy technology to the film industry," stated Edwin Molina, CEO of USVO. "We're building momentum as this month we announced a deal with Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment. And now through our relationship with PIO TV, we're beginning to establish ourselves in Bollywood too, starting with these four production houses."



The four Bollywood production and distribution houses will begin using the PIO TV deployed MediaSentinel™ workstation currently installed at Prachar Communications' office in Ville Parle, Mumbai, India. For further information on USVO's relationship with PIO TV, please see USVO's press release dated February 21, 2008.



