Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate Honors Emily Schwab with Community Service Award

Red Bank, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2008 -- The Gloria Nilson Community Service Award, inspired by Gloria Nilson’s years of community service, is bestowed annually upon the company’s sales associate who best exemplifies a dedication to both the community at large and to the professional real estate community.



"This award is such a pleasure to present, because the person receiving it always gives so much of themselves to the community,” says Patricia S. Bell, president of Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate. “I was thrilled to surprise Emily with this honor during our recent Awards Celebration. Emily is profoundly dedicated to the community.”



Schwab was elected in 2007 to serve on the board of directors of Pennington Day and as vice president of the Pennington Fire Company’s Ladies Auxiliary. She has been an active member since 1989 of the Pennington Business and Professional Association in addition to serving as secretary.



Since 1997, Schwab has worked closely with UNITE, Inc., a non-profit support group for families dealing with the trauma of miscarriage, stillbirth or infant loss. Each year, Schwab organizes a scarf and glove drive from her home to benefit Trenton Area Soup Kitchen (TASK). Additionally, she founded the “Adopt-A-Flag” program that has for the past 10 years lined the streets of Pennington with dedicated flags.



Her volunteer activities include supporting Woman’s Space, formerly serving as chairwoman of Pennington Parks and Recreation Commission and producer/coordinator of Pennington’s annual Memorial Day parade.



“Emily certainly deserves this award,” says Susan Van Selous, branch executive of the Pennington office of Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate. “She is a tireless advocate in the community and equally dedicated to the real estate community.”



Schwab has been an active member of Mercer County Association of Realtors® serving on the Circle of Excellence Committee, the Communication Committee and also the Grievance Committee. Schwab was elected by her peers to serve as vice president (2007) and president (2008) of the Mercer County Top Producers Association, a private organization of top agents in the county.



“This is an incredible honor,” says Schwab, “and a complete surprise. Of course, the recognition is wonderful, but I can’t imagine not contributing to the community.”



A licensed real estate sales associate since 1992 and licensed broker/sales associate since 2002, Schwab has earned numerous professional accolades, including those for providing Premier Service®, an innovative system that puts customer service guarantees in writing and invites consumers to evaluate their experiences afterward. A GMAC Home Services program, Premier Service® promises consumers consistent and measurable levels of service rated by an independent survey.



The Pennington/Hopewell Township office of Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate is at 800 Denow Road, Suite N, and can be reached at 609-737-9100.



