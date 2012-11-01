Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2012 --Mostly Chocolate is currently in the middle of its holiday selling season and have decided to carve out a portion of their profits to donate to hurricane Sandy victims. Bob Valois (company owner) currently resides in Charlotte NC, however, is a hometown boy of NJ and upon viewing the devastation of the storm decided to help out. He wanted to show that not only large corporations but the small business owner could help out in this time of need.



"When I saw the pictures on the news of the damage from hurricane Sandy, I thought that I can set an example as a business owner to help victims get back to their normal lives as soon as possible before the coming holiday season. I encourage other business owners to remember the victims during the holiday season and also do what they can to help,” stated Bob Valois.



About Mostly Chocolate

Mostlychocolate.com is one of the largest importers of Schmidt Lebkuchen (German cookies) and premium gourmet chocolates in North America. They sell premium Lebkuchen Schmidt and Gourmet Chocolate Specialties from Germany, Italy, Ireland and South America.