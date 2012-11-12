Herndon, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2012 --BlindCupids.com officially launches on November 17, 2012. Dedicated to serving the interracial dating community online, this contemporary newcomer features groundbreaking video profile technology and boasts a digital experience that will definitely please its subscribers. Complete with robust extras like video chat and two-player games to encourage interactive communication, members are sure to get their money’s worth.



“BlindCupids is exactly what the interracial dating market has been waiting for,” says Alexa Hitch, Director of Media Relations. “There are only a few sites that cater exclusively to this growing niche and most don’t offer an upscale environment designed for the serious online dater. We offer unique functionality that is truly unavailable at any other dating site.”



BlindCupids gives the interracial dating community a real identity and presence online. The site has many easy-to-use features that are aimed at maximizing the success rate of its members. In addition, the company behind the site has a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility. For more information visit BlindCupids.com. In addition, click here to see a promo video.



About Ascension Web Solutions, LLC

Ascension Web Solutions, LLC develops and brands engaging internet sites intended to maximize the digital experience. Based out of the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, the company is dedicated to delivering innovative Web 2.0 offerings. Visit BlindCupids.com to see their most recent work.