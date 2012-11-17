Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2012 --The team behind Seeds Family Worship spent a year studying what the Bible says about God’s character. The result is an album containing 10 Scripture songs exploring the many facets of God’s character.



“All the songs in this project are 'God is' statements. . .God is Creator, God is Holy, God is Love, God is Light, God is Wise. So, we use these God statements to share the Gospel of Jesus with families to help them understand who God is. “ explained Philip Morlan, one of the worship leaders for Seeds. “The sound of this new album is aligned with the philosophy of all our music. It’s good music. It’s relevant music. And, it’s recorded well. And parents, you’ll enjoy listening to it even when your kids aren’t in the car.”



"The Character of God" is the eighth album from Seeds--bringing the total to 90 portions of scripture set to music. Every CD package from Seeds Family Worship includes two identical CDs—one to keep and one to share. "The Character of God" can be purchased in this signature Seeds packaging.



Seeds founder Jason Houser explained how this album fits with the overall purpose of the ministry, “The mission of the Seeds Family Worship ministry is to help families know and love Jesus through God’s Word. We are a music-based ministry. We write word-for-word Scripture songs, and then we partner with churches and go lead events. We bring families together to praise God. Then, we have a time of equipping where we do hands-on activities that help them learn how to live it out in their home.”



Visit http://www.seedsmusicstore.com/ to find all products from the Seeds Family Worship ministry.



