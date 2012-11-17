Jackson Hole, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2012 --New Flight Charters, a nationwide leader in private air charters, was the most recommended jet charter service in jet charter industry resource CharterX, when the feature ended in 2012. Air charter professionals, operators and brokers had the opportunity to publicly recommend charter companies and post comments on their service, history and experiences.



Most Recommended

New Flight Charters was the most-recommended company, receiving 15 written recommendations in the 12-month period before the feature ended March 2012, and more than 20 formal recommendations from air charter professionals since the feature became available in 2009. Recommendations were tracked, recorded, and published as a resource for the more than one-thousand jet charter industry members. Of those companies receiving recommendations, the average number was 3.



The recommendations are currently available on the New Flight Charters website, as well as over 90 reviews of the company, volunteered by jet charter clients and passengers.



Credit for the ratings and success goes to the company’s focus and managers. “Our first priority is quality and value of each charter flight, not the profit margin,” said Rick Colson, New Flight Charters’ president. “We do whatever it takes for the customer, including flights at or below cost when in the client’s best interest for safety, aircraft or operator. We simply want the best experience each and every time.”



Veteran Charter Company

A contributing factor to the recommendations is the company’s management team - one of the most experienced in the industry. The five-member charter team features a cumulative 30 years in charter, 37 years FAA-certified experience, 88 years executive experience, 16,800 hours pilot-in-command, and includes private and commercial pilots and retired law enforcement.



Fastest Growing

In 2011 New Flight Charters was awarded for the third consecutive year to the Inc. 500|5000 list of fastest-growing U.S. businesses, and has the distinction of being the fastest-growing charter flight company since 2005, with a 332% growth in charters.



About New Flight Charters

Founded in 2003, New Flight Charters features the largest listing of charter aircraft in the U.S. and a Best Price Guarantee for each charter flight. Although the company is a charter aircraft owner it serves primarily as a private jet charter brokerage connecting clients with the best available aircraft and operators for each flight need worldwide. For more information, or quick charter estimates and complete quotes, call (800) 732-1653, or visit http://www.newflightcharters.com.