Middletown, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2012 --RivoSig Electronic Cigarettes is offering a huge Cyber Monday deal for all their customers. Every product site-wide will be 35% off that day. RivoSig electronic cigarettes are convenient, won’t put a hole in your wallet and takes away the stigma that comes along with smoking traditional cigarettes.



RivoSig's sleek and stylish product line is comprised of an 800 puff disposable equivalent to two packs of traditional cigarettes, the RiUse disposable which contains a battery and extended cartomizer, the Softpack Starter Kit (containing one battery, 5 cartomizers and a USB charger) and the best-selling SlimPack Starter Kit that comes with a portable charging unit, two batteries, a five pack of cartomizers and charging cords. RivoSig’s cartomizers are available in 14mg, 18mg and 24mg nicotine strengths of Cured Tobacco, Siberian Menthol and Oregon Blackberry.



To receive 35% off the entire order at checkout, customers should enter coupon code CYBER35.



RivoSig is also offering some great sales right now on their 800 puff disposables. Normally priced at $8.99 a single disposable is now $5.99 and a 3 pack has been discount to $15.00. That’s only $5.00 per disposable. Visit www.rivosig.com to check out these great deals.



An Electronic Cigarette looks like a traditional cigarette, feels like a traditional cigarette, tastes like a traditional cigarette, but it isn’t a traditional cigarette. It’s just a tar and stench free way to enjoy smoking. RivoSig e-cigarettes use state-of-the-art technology, which provides smokers with a real smoking experience but without flames, carbon monoxide, ash, fire, or the smells of a traditional cigarette.



About RivoSig

RivoSig is the premier brand of electronic cigarettes. RivoSig holds the highest level of quality for their e-cigs and offers a stylish, premium e-cigarette line. The company has developed an e-cigarette product line that offers an alternative to traditional tobacco for smokers who want the ultimate smoking experience without the smoke, smell and tar.