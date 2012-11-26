Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2012 --David R. Grant, a highly regarded litigation attorney with 16 years of experience handling all facets of civil litigation, business litigation and personal injury matters, has joined Plevin & Gallucci Company, L.P.A., one of the top plaintiffs law firms in Ohio.



Grant has been AV-peer review rated by Martindale-Hubbell since 2005 and is a Lifetime Delegate, Eighth District Judicial Conference. He has spent his entire legal career representing victims of injury and wrongful death. He has been involved in numerous bench and jury trials, both first and second chair, and helped represent thousands of victims.



His practice areas include product liability (industrial, consumer and medical), construction-related injuries and litigation, employer intentional torts, transportation injuries (auto, motorcycle and trucking), childhood vaccine litigation, premises liability, nursing home injuries, insurance coverage and construction and business dispute matters. He is admitted to practice in Ohio and before the U.S. District Court, Northern District of Ohio, U.S. Court of Appeals, Sixth Circuit, U.S. Court of Federal Claims and U.S. Supreme Court.



Grant serves on the Board of Directors of the Cleveland Academy of Trial Attorneys and is a member of the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association, Ohio Association for Justice and American Association for Justice. He earned a B.A. with Distinction in Legal Studies at the State University of New York at Buffalo and a J.D. at Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, graduating in the top 25% of his class.



“We are pleased to welcome David Grant to Plevin & Gallucci,” said Frank L. Gallucci III, managing partner. “His legal knowledge and his skills as an accomplished litigator will be extremely valuable as we continue to grow our firm and seek justice for injured individuals in Ohio.”



About Plevin & Gallucci

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Plevin & Gallucci is a highly experienced team of legal experts dedicated to the legal rights of individuals. The firm’s personal injury lawyers work tirelessly to obtain the largest settlements for their clients and are committed to upholding justice for victims of negligence. Plevin & Gallucci attorneys have more than 100 collective years of legal experience and several are recognized in Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars® in Ohio. The firm’s practice areas include consumer rights, workers’ compensation, personal injury, medical malpractice, nursing home malpractice, wrongful death, and accidents and falls. To learn more, visit the firm’s website at http://www.plevinandgallucci.com.