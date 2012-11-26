Middletown, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2012 --It’s the Holiday Season and as a thank you to everyone, RivoSig Electronic Cigarettes is extending their 35% off sitewide promotion through this Wednesday, November 28. That equals huge savings especially on the popular SlimPack Starter Kit that comes with a portable charging unit, two batteries, a five pack of cartomizers and charging cords. RivoSig’s cartomizers are available in 14mg, 18mg and 24mg nicotine strengths of Cured Tobacco, Siberian Menthol and Oregon Blackberry.



RivoSig's sleek and stylish product line is comprised of an 800 puff disposable equivalent to two packs of traditional cigarettes, the RiUse disposable comprised of a battery and extended cartomizer for, the Softpack Starter Kit (containing one battery, 5 cartomizers and a USB charger) and SlimPack Kit. The company also offers the unique RiCharge portable charging kit that acts as a back-up charging unit for all of their electronic cigarette products but also can charge any mobile device that requires a 5 volt USB source. Vist rivosig.com to score big over the next few days.



An Electronic Cigarette looks like a traditional cigarette, feels like a traditional cigarette, tastes like a traditional cigarette, but it isn’t a traditional cigarette. It’s just a tar and stench free way to enjoy smoking. RivoSig e-cigarettes use state-of-the-art technology, which provides smokers with a real smoking experience but without flames, carbon monoxide, ash, fire, or the smells of a traditional cigarette.



About RivoSig

RivoSig is the premier brand of electronic cigarettes. RivoSig holds the highest level of quality for their e-cigs and offers a stylish, premium e-cigarette line. The company has developed an e-cigarette product line that offers an alternative to traditional tobacco for smokers who want the ultimate smoking experience without the smoke, smell and tar.