White Plains, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2012 --Arizona Gold Adventures http://www.ArizonaGoldAdventures.com America’s leading gold prospecting and meteorite hunting day trip, lessons and vacation provider, has partnered with one of America’s leading online gold prospecting forums http://www.GoldProspectorsSpace.com featuring some of the best gold prospecting equipment advice, photographs, videos, and live chat on the Internet.



Gold Prospectors Space.com (GPS) creator, Ohioan Tim Grimes, says, “I wanted to create a social network to bring gold prospectors and treasure hunters together. A place where prospectors can meet other people in their area and make new friends and share and gain knowledge about gold prospecting, treasure and meteorite hunting.“ Registration is free, and members can live chat, post videos, photos, blog posts and more.



“There is a thriving community of gold prospectors, meteorite and treasure hunters coming together on Gold Prospectors Space.com,” says Arizona Gold Adventures COO, Terry Soloman. “We share our adventures, discuss our finds and educate each other with valuable tips and tricks. Gold Prospectors Space.com is a leader in the online community, and we are very proud to partner with Tim.”



To celebrate our partnership and the holiday season, Arizona Gold Adventures is giving away a new Fisher F2 Metal Detector and more! See our site for entry details http://arizonagoldadventures.com/id18.html



About Arizona Gold Adventures Inc

Arizona Gold Adventures Inc (AGA), headquartered in White Plains, NY, offers gold prospecting training; private expeditions; and day trips, less than two-hours from Sky Harbor International Airport, in Phoenix. AGA is the leading provider of gold prospecting lessons, day trips, and vacations in the state of Arizona, and also offers Meteorite day trips and vacations! Visit: http://www.ArizonaGoldAdventures.com