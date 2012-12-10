Attorney John C. Calabrese Joins Plevin & Gallucci Co., L.P.A.

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2012 --Plevin & Gallucci Company, L.P.A., one of the top plaintiffs law firms in Ohio, announced today that attorney John C. Calabrese has joined the firm.



Calabrese focuses his practice on workers’ compensation appeals, personal injury claims and medical malpractice litigation. He gained extensive experience clerking for former Federal District Court Chief Judge, The Honorable Maurice B. Cohill, Jr., in the Western District of Pennsylvania, and working in the corporate legal department of a major regional hospital system.



A native of Erie, PA, Calabrese earned a Bachelor’s degree at Florida Gulf Coast University and a J.D. at Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. He was the recipient of the 2012 Cleveland-Marshall Alumni Association Scholarship for outstanding civic engagement and was selected by the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association as the Cleveland-Marshall Student Representative and Liaison for the Young Lawyers Section. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Alumni Associations of both the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law and Florida Gulf Coast University.



“We are very pleased to welcome John Calabrese to Plevin & Gallucci as we continue to grow our firm,” said Frank L. Gallucci III, managing partner. “He has already distinguished himself as an effective attorney seeking justice for injured individuals and we expect him to be a future leader in the legal profession in Ohio.”



About Plevin & Gallucci

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Plevin & Gallucci is a highly experienced team of legal experts dedicated to the legal rights of individuals. The firm’s personal injury lawyers work tirelessly to obtain the largest settlements for their clients and are committed to upholding justice for victims of negligence. Plevin & Gallucci attorneys have more than 100 collective years of legal experience and several are recognized in Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars® in Ohio. The firm’s practice areas include consumer rights, workers’ compensation, personal injury, medical malpractice, nursing home malpractice, wrongful death and accidents and falls. To learn more, visit the firm’s website at http://www.plevinandgallucci.com.