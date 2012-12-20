Redposie Vintage Furniture Store to Open January 4, 2013

St Charles, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2012 --The Redposie Vintage Store in St Charles, MO is moving to 431 McDonough Street. Why is that a big deal? Because it’s the next stage in what has become St Charles’ s favorite place to find vintage home decor, custom painted furniture, and the Miss Mustard Seed Milk Paint.



Redposie, a real trailblazer, was one of the first places in St. Charles to focus on custom painted furniture, offering a huge variety of local finds from estate sales, pickers, individuals, and even bargains from garage sells. [...]



When the larger space at 431 McDonough Street became available, Laurie Stephens, owner of Redposie, knew it was just what she’d been waiting for. “When I first started Redposie in a small room on 433 Jackson Street, I always had intentions of expanding into a larger place to compliment the home Decor I was featuring with more custom painted furniture.”



The new space offers more square footage, a large area to warehouse the furniture before it is painted, and a room perfect for having paint workshops for people to attend. “It was time for us to bring the Redposie to the next level,” says Laurie. The larger space allows us to expand what we do so well – offering and introducing the best selections of custom painted furniture and bringing DIY education into the neighborhood. “We are hoping to inspire a community of creativity, sharing different ideas and skills that will empower us to make our homes a little better.”



Redposie is also very popular with vintage lovers on ETSY at http://www.etsy.com/shop/redposie



Redposie in Historic St Charles Missouri only has to move few blocks down the street, but the impact it hopes to have on the community is great. The grand opening of the new location will take place on January 4, 2013.