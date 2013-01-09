Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2013 --The Smoke Free Alternatives Trade Association (SFATA) announced the first of its ongoing electronic cigarette industry colloquiums, E-Cig Summit 2013. The event will be at Trump International Hotel Las Vegas January 28th and 29th. It will be open to e-cig manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers and retailers, as well as interested members of the e-cig community. Speakers at the event will discuss various pertinent industry topics and issues.



The keynote topic at E-Cig Summit 2013 will be The Immediate Threat to the E-Cig Industry of FDA Substantial Equivalence Requirements. “This is by far the most pivotal issue for electronic cigarette companies right now,” says SFATA executive director Chris Venis. “Without a unified effort from the industry to advocate for fairer regulation, many companies may soon be forced to close their operations.”



U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations will soon require electronic cigarette companies prove substantial equivalence. This means proving that their products are identical to commercially available products or that their existence does not raise new, unanswered questions about public health. Electronic cigarettes will not meet substantial equivalence requirements upon implementation of e-cig regulations by the FDA.



Former Chief Counsel for the FDA, Ralph Tyler will discuss what electronic cigarette companies need to know to stay in business in light of FDA regulation. Additional speakers will cover marketing, compliance, manufacturing, safety, and other various topics as they relate to the e-cig industry.



E-Cig Summit 2013 will be at Trump International Hotel Las Vegas on January 28th and 29th. Event attendance will be free to all guests. Individuals seeking information about or invitation to this and future colloquiums can email info@sfata.org.



About SFATA

The Smoke Free Alternatives Trade Association is dedicated to the advocacy, education, and reputation of the electronic cigarette industry. Through its membership, SFATA builds the networks necessary to support campaigning and research endeavors paramount to the future of the industry. SFATA's primary concern is the fair regulation of electronic cigarettes in a way that creates an even playing field for all companies in the market. For more information, visit SFATA.org.