Garfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2013 --EonSmoke rechargeable electronic cigarettes provide an exceptional smoking experience with 15 robust flavors such as grape mint, cherry, wrangler, president, and menthol. In addition, each of our distinctive flavors is available in 5 different nicotine levels including zero nicotine to meet the needs of even the most discerning consumers. Our products have continuously excelled in the areas of vapor production, taste, reliability, and customer satisfaction when compared to other brands in the market.



Eonsmoke electronic cigarettes have become a market leading rechargeable trademark. The company has introduced POP corrugated plastic signs that are as loud as any out there; and introduced new flavors and new milligrams. Eonsmoke has been featured on Reuters, MSNBC News, Yahoo Finance, and MarketWatch. Eonsmoke Electronic Cigarettes has launched apparel; hats, hoodies, and t-shirts for our loyal fans and retailers.



Read about Eonsmoke electric cigarettes and buy electronic cigarettes here at Eonsmoke via our website or at any of our fine retailers in your local neighborhood. Purchase electric cigarettes with ease and convenience. Eonsmoke focuses on customer service and reliability when you buy our e cigarettes. Currently, EonSmoke is available in 6,000 retail locations and is rapidly expanding.



Coupon Code: New Year



About Eonsmoke, LLC.

Eonsmoke, LLC designs, markets, and distributes electronic cigarettes & accessories. The company’s trademarked electric cigarettes are electronic devices that vaporize a liquid solution. The company offers its products, e-cigarettes & accessories under the Eonsmoke, Spirit Vapor, and Miami Cigs brand names. Eonsmoke LLC sells its e-cigarettes and other products through distributors and wholesalers, as well as directly to consumers through its websites and mobile applications. The company is based in Garfield, New Jersey. Visit http://www.eonsmoke.com