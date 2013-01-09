Competition with Plus-Size-Tall.com for Tickets to the Official Plus-Size Fashion Weekend in London!

Paris, France -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2013 --The event is one of many events Plus-Size-Tall.com has already been involved with, and this event is particularly exciting because it is set to be the biggest plus size show yet, with British and international plus size designers and industry experts in attendance. Visitors can come to share their love of fashion, listen to panel discussions with models, bloggers and retailers, and watch curvy models show off plus size designs along the catwalk. The models, who are supplied by Milk Management will be wearing the latest American and European fashion trends. The event will also feature music performances, a plus size clothing swap shop as well as style masterclasses.



Anyone can enter the competition FOR FREE here to be in with a chance of winning a trip to the Official British Plus Size Fashion Weekend, including transport and accommodation.*



Don’t miss out and you could be in London for the 15th -16th February 2013, amongst some of the hottest names in the plus size fashion world, including; Jessica Kane, Velvet D’Amour, Gemma Collins and Rebecca Hannon, the 2012 Big Brother contestant, who is one of the official Curvy Ambassadors for the event. The offer ends January 31st 2013. Winner will be drawn Feb 1st.



*Terms and conditions: Plus-Size-Tall.com will offer: one winner a ticket to The British Plus Size Fashion Weekend, one night in a hotel chosen by Plus-Size-Tall.com and travel costs up to 200 euros. Offer ends Jan 31st 2013. Winner will be drawn Feb 1st.



