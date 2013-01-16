Jan Lewis Designs' Bangles Selected for Oscar Nominees' Gift Bags

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2013 --The Awards are announced! Jan Lewis Designs’ exclusive adornment is ready to grace the arms of the Academy Awards® Nominees and take the red carpet by storm!



Jan Lewis Designs, creator of the Jan Lewis Collection of artisanal Fair Trade bangles, today announced the 2013 Spring line of distinctive bangles have been selected for inclusion in the prestigious, “Everybody Wins at the Oscars®” Nominee Bag.



The uniquely eye-catching, hand-crafted, Fair Trade bangles will be hand-delivered the morning after the Oscars® telecast to the nominees in the best actor, best supporting actor, best actress, best supporting actress and best director categories as well as to host Seth MacFarlane. The 85th Academy Awards ceremony, hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, will be held February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California.



“We are ecstatic,” said Jan Lewis, Founder and CEO of the Company that bears her name. “To have our bangles associated with the world’s highest profile entertainment event of the year is a terrific endorsement as well as an honor; one that we proudly share equally with our customers and retailers.



I started this business focused only on creating a new line, a new look, for discriminating women who appreciate unique, moderately priced jewelry,” Ms. Lewis added. “My focus was also on Fair Trade. Each bangle is a one-of-a-kind piece and all of our jewelry is individually hand crafted by our artists in India who are paid a fair wage.”



About Jan Lewis Designs

Janet Lewis Designs Founder and CEO Jan Lewis studied design at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. She has always been intrigued with shapes and patterns in her designs (www.janlewisdesigns.com). Her lightweight bangle bracelets’ signature dot patterns are hand-painted in slight relief adding texture as an important element to each design. The multi-colored bangles can be worn singly or paired and stacked with other complimentary styles in the collection.



Many years ago while on the road with her husband, jazz great Ramsey Lewis, Ms. Lewis would occupy her time by hand painting bangle bracelets in her hotel room while her husband was performing. Eventually she had accumulated around 50 designs with her signature dot patterns that led to the founding of Jan Lewis Designs and its success.



About the Academy Awards®

Academy Awards for outstanding film achievements of 2013 will be presented on Oscar® Sunday, February 24, 2013, at the Dolby Theatre™ at Hollywood & Highland Center®, and televised live on the ABC Television Network. More than two billion people in more than 90 countries tune in to celebrate the best the Motion Picture Academy has to offer. The Academy Awards is the premiere outlet for honoring achievements in motion pictures. Distinctive Assets has been producing the “Everybody Wins at the Oscars®” Nominee Bag for 11 years; the legendary gift bag will surely soften the blow of not going home with an Oscar. Again this year, everybody will win at the Oscars®!



Contact:

jan@janlewisdesigns.com

312/860-3099

http://www.janlewisdesigns.com