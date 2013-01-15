SFATA Reminds E-Cig Industry to Provide Comments to FDA Before Deadline

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2013 --The Smoke Free Alternatives Trade Association (SFATA) reminded its membership and the electronic cigarette industry at large that comments to the FDA regarding nicotine and smoking alternatives regulation must be made by January 16th. The open comment period follows a public hearing on December 17th that allowed private citizens, business owners, and representatives of various interests respond to proposed nicotine replacement therapy and smoking alternative regulations.



U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations will soon require electronic cigarette companies prove substantial equivalence. This means proving that their products are identical to commercially available products or that their existence does not raise new, unanswered questions about public health. Electronic cigarettes will not meet substantial equivalence requirements upon implementation of e-cig regulations by the FDA.



Thus far, hundreds of substantial equivalence petitions have been filed and not one has been approved.



SFATA hopes to affect change to currently planned FDA regulations. Under current regulation guidance, many electronic cigarette companies will be forced to close. In response to this, SFATA will be hosting a series of colloquiums designed to educate and prepare the electronic cigarette industry and community to fight these regulations.



“It's very important that members of both the electronic cigarette industry and community take a hand in letting the FDA know why these regulations are a problem,” says SFATA executive director Chris Venis. “With a shared, unified voice, this industry and this community can be greater than the sum of their parts.”



The keynote topic at E-Cig Summit 2013 will be The Immediate Threat of FDA Substantial Equivalence Requirements. Guest speakers will cover various topics including marketing, public relations, sales, legislation, regulation, and compliance as they apply to the e-cig industry.



E-Cig Summit 2013 will be at Trump International Hotel Las Vegas on January 28th and 29th. Attendance will be free of charge. Individuals seeking information about or invitation to this and future colloquiums can email info@sfata.org.



About SFATA

The Smoke Free Alternatives Trade Association is dedicated to the advocacy, education, and reputation of the electronic cigarette industry. Through its membership, SFATA builds the networks necessary to support campaigning and research endeavors paramount to the future of the industry. SFATA's primary concern is the fair regulation of electronic cigarettes in a way that creates an even playing field for all companies in the market. For more information, visit SFATA.org.