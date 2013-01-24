Popularity of E-Cig Summit 2013 Forces Venue Change

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2013 --E-Cig Summit 2013 is the first of an ongoing series of electronic cigarette industry workshops presented by the Smoke Free Alternatives Trade Association (SFATA). Overwhelming interest in the workshop from many electronic cigarette industry stakeholders and community members has now forced a change in venue and schedule. The event – now held on the 28th of this month – will be at The Oquendo Center in Las Vegas.



This change was made to accommodate a crowd more than double the size of what was expected. Interest in the workshop has been driven largely by interest in the keynote topic – The Immediate Threat to the E-Cig Industry of FDA Substantial Equivalence Requirements. Guest speaker Ralph Tyler will draw on his experience as former chief counsel for the FDA to speak on impending regulation of the electronic cigarette industry.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration plans to regulate electronic cigarettes as tobacco products or smoking cessation devices. Under either classification, availability of electronic cigarettes to the public would be restricted and many electronic cigarette companies may be forced to close. Substantial equivalence will be the first step in this process. Electronic cigarettes will not meet substantial equivalence requirements.



“Without an understanding of the FDA's plans and a unified effort to advocate for fair regulation, electronic cigarette companies may soon find themselves unable to stay in business,” says SFATA executive director Chris Venis. “I think that's why we've seen such an incredible response to this event. The need and desire for an understanding of what's going on with the FDA is massive.”



Additional speakers at the event will cover marketing, regulation, compliance, and other various topics as they apply to the electronic cigarette industry and the keynote topic of substantial equivalence.



E-Cig Summit 2013 will be at The Oquendo Center (2425 East Oquendo Rd.) in Las Vegas on January 28th. Attendance is free and open to members of the electronic cigarette industry and community. Individuals seeking information about or invitation to this and future workshops can email info@sfata.org.



About SFATA

The Smoke Free Alternatives Trade Association is dedicated to the advocacy, education, and reputation of the electronic cigarette industry. Through its membership, SFATA builds the networks necessary to support campaigning and research endeavors paramount to the future of the industry. SFATA's primary concern is the fair regulation of electronic cigarettes in a way that creates an even playing field for all companies in the market. For more information, visit SFATA.org.