Former Chief Counsel to the FDA Speaks at E-Cig Summit 2013

E-Cig Summit 2013 is the first of an ongoing series of electronic cigarette industry workshops presented by the Smoke Free Alternatives Trade Association (SFATA). The event – held on the 28th of this month – will be at Oquendo Center in Las Vegas and is free to attend. The keynote speaker will be Ralph Tyler, former chief counsel for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



Additional speakers will discuss various pertinent industry topics and issues but all will highlight the keynote topic of the workshop: The Immediate Threat to the E-Cig Industry of FDA Substantial Equivalence Requirements. Tyler will be providing insight into the circumstances leading to substantial equivalence requirements and the problems they present.



“Ralph's unique perspective and experience places him among the most qualified people around to speak on FDA regulation of the e-cig industry,” says SFATA executive director Chris Venis. “Even the most seasoned e-cig advocates should be able to learn something from Ralph.”



As chief counsel, Tyler oversaw roughly 90 lawyers working within the various regulation territories under the FDA including tobacco products. He will provide a basic understanding of how the FDA came to control tobacco products and the regulatory atmosphere now operating under their control. Ultimately though, Tyler will focus on the necessities surrounding potential regulation of electronic cigarettes by the FDA.



Tyler will provide a basic understanding of substantial equivalence, how it is to be handled, and why it should matter to the electronic cigarette industry. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration plans to regulate electronic cigarettes as tobacco products or smoking cessation devices. Under either classification, availability of electronic cigarettes to the public would be restricted and many electronic cigarette companies may be forced to close. Substantial equivalence will be the first step in this process. Electronic cigarettes will not meet substantial equivalence requirements.



E-Cig Summit 2013 will be at The Oquendo Center (2425 East Oquendo Rd.) in Las Vegas on January 28th. Attendance is free and open to members of the electronic cigarette industry and community. Individuals seeking information about or invitation to this and future workshops can email info@sfata.org.



About SFATA

The Smoke Free Alternatives Trade Association is dedicated to the advocacy, education, and reputation of the electronic cigarette industry. Through its membership, SFATA builds the networks necessary to support campaigning and research endeavors paramount to the future of the industry. SFATA's primary concern is the fair regulation of electronic cigarettes in a way that creates an even playing field for all companies in the market. For more information, visit SFATA.org.