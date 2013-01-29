St. Cloud, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2013 --Established in 1944, Erickson Electric Company has strong roots in the St. Cloud area and has been a fixture there for over 65 years. Specializing in commercial, industrial, retail, restaurant and office electric service, Erickson Electric Company believes in their craftsmanship so much, they’ll pay you to hire them. Yes, that’s true! Erickson Electric Company will pay you up to $50 to hire them because they are that confident in their work.



The Golden Rule philosophy has been the driving force of Erickson Electric Company since its inception. Putting clients first is a priority – not just a slogan. Treating clients as their friends and establishing lasting relationships has kept their clients returning to them for years. New clients AND valued long-time clients will receive $50 discount for each non-quoted service of 2 hours or more for work scheduled to be completed during March, April and May. As a way to improve client communication and resources available online, Erickson Electric has launched a new website that will include numerous resources such as a free report and advice on the "3 Ways to Get the Best from Your Electrical Contractor." All of this and more is now available at www.ericksonelectricmn.com.



Erickson Electric Company is different than most commercial electrical contractors in that their clients are their number one priority. Erickson Electric Company will complete each project as agreed upon and on time and provide knowledgeable and expert craftspeople who will readily explain the “what, why and how” of each project



In 1944, Erickson Electric’s humble beginnings started in a basement with a healthy dose of hard work and an extra dose of ambition. Today, the vision of Erickson Electric Company remains a reality. Having begun as a family-owned business, the traditions and ethics of a family-owned business have been passed down from founder John Erickson to current owner Steve Sauer. Sauer started with the business in 1998 becoming a minority owner with then owner, Garry Flam. In 2001 when Flam retired, Sauer became the sole owner of the company, an ownership he is still proud of today.



As Sauer reports, “My clients are looking for prompt and efficient service, an experienced electrician who can assess and address the situation, and someone they can trust to complete the project in a timely and professional fashion. I believe in the Golden Rule and treat my clients as I would want to be treated.”



With a history that stretches through many decades, Erickson Electric Company remains a strong, easily recognizable and cutting edge fixture in the electrical construction market within the St. Cloud area, serving industrial and commercial clients of all sizes. For more information on the history, services and products that Erickson Electric Company offers, please visit www.ericksonelectricmn.com or call 320-251-1501.