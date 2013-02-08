2 Pistols Heads to Los Angeles for Grammy Weekend

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2013 --With over 300k downloads of his latest mix tape “Arrogant” hosted by DJ Scream, American Rapper 2 Pistols (also known as 2P) is scheduled to tour in late 2013. His track "Arrogant" which features 2 Chainz, Barrington Levy, Verse Simmonds and more, has hit an average rating of 6 out of 6 according to the mixtape authority website, DatPiff.com. The high volume of downloads received the hit a GOLD Award. That itself has proven him to be a fan favorite with a continual rise in listener-ship, having approximately 100,000 new listeners per day. 2 Pistols felt that, "Arrogant" had a cutting-edge style different from his previous projects, attracting it to a new crowd that made the song go viral.



He started his music career as a local promoter bringing in artists such as Piles, T-Pain, Rick Ross, Lil Boosie and Da Shop Boyz to the area of his hometown in Tampa, FL. Through these shows, 2P started to make connections with powerful people in the music industry.



He formed the group Blood Money Union which consisted of other producers, rappers and DJs from his area and surrounding areas. All of this led to his signing with Universal in 2007 and his collaboration with T-Pain on the song "She Got It", which hit #7 on the Rhythmic Top 40 Chart in 2008. It also hit #2 on the Billboard Hot Rap Tracks chart. 2 Pistols released his debut album Death Before Dishonor on June 17, 2008. The album featured production from the Grammy-winning J.U.S.T.I.C.E League, Da Honorable C.N.O.T.E, Bolo Da Producer, and other up on coming producers. Tracks from this album included "You Know Me feat. Ray Jay" & "That's My Road feat. Trey Songz."



In 2009 after a mutual split up with J.U.S.T.I.C.E League / Universal Republic, 2P released the single "Lights Low" independently and instantly making noise at radio. Cash Money came in and signed 2P. He spent a couple of years with Cash Money with the label not releasing any music on 2P. After sitting for years, 2P requested a release form from the label and he was granted his release papers. As of now 2 Pistols is unsigned to a label, but releases music from his own label, Blood Money Union. Working for himself, he released the record "Private Dancer" in 2011 which received national air play. In the past year,2P released "I Don't Care" feat. 2 Chainz and most recently, "All I Know" feat. French Montana and Joel Ortiz. Another version was also released with legendary Talib Kweli replacing Joel Ortiz. Both records also received national airplay. They will be shooting the video for "All I Know" this spring, 2013.



2 Pistols is currently working on his second studio album along with mix tape music. A new tape should be expected to hit the streets in late February for his fans before the big album release. 2 Pistols has a scheduled trip to Los Angeles during Grammy weekend to meet with top producers such as Caviar and Jayrock. When asked what his goals were for 2013, 2 Pistols is confident that he will prove that his first platinum plaque wasn't his last. He describes his lyrical style as, "Confident, versatile, and witty".



2P has signed a new publicist, Michael Jay of Studio City Entertainment Group. They're deeming the experience very “hands on” with his branding efforts. Since his separation with Young Money, Pistols has set forth to continue his consistency and growth as an artist. He is spending the majority of his time working on his new found style and future projects. With 2 Pistols' buzz growing independently, constantly being booked for shows and features around the country, you are sure to hear a lot more from this Platinum Artist. You can find 2 Pistols on Twitter: @2pistols.

