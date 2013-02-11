San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2013 --Innoventive Software was recognized for outstanding technological achievement in supporting stereo 3D filmmaking with two Lumiere Technology Awards. One for FrameForge Previz Studio 3, Stereo Edition for Windows and Macintosh computers, and the second for RealD Professional Stereo 3D Calculator for iPhone & iPad.



The Lumiere Technology Awards are given by the International 3D Society's to honor technological achievement in the stereoscopic medium and are given to recognize individuals and organizations that have made a significant impact on the advancement of stereoscopic arts and technologies.



"The 3D Technology Awards Show celebrates the impact and innovation of the organizations and individuals whose advancements are leading this industry," said Jim Chabin, President of the International 3D Society.



FrameForge Previz Studio, Stereo Edition is a desktop previsualization program that lets any director, cinematographer or stereographer fully prepare for a shoot in the program’s optically accurate virtual set, taking into account the space they have to work in, the optics of the specific camera they are using, the capabilities and limitations of their physical equipment (such as stereo rigs, cranes, dollies and heads) and its impact on framing, stereo 3D space and the dramatic elements of the story.



Unlike traditional studio/VFX previsualization done by a previs company, FrameForge Previz Studio is designed to be used by the creative team themselves, so that they can personally drive the creative decisions and explore and experiment, planning and testing all aspects of the shoot using real-world optical information rather than trying to abstractly imagine how a given shot will appear in 3D.



The RealD Professional Stereo 3D Calculator for iPhone & iPad, designed and built by Innoventive Software and co-marketed with RealD.



This on-set app offers an intuitive interface that provides unique and invaluable information to the stereographer and camera crew, based again on the specific equipment they are actually shooting with, and the parameters of lens choice, focal length, rig capabilities and viewing conditions. In addition to its Rig Solver™ which shows the optimal settings for a rig to achieve a shot according to the filmmaker’s desired parallax range, screen plane distance and maximum positive offset, the app offers a proprietary roundness algorithm (also incorporated into FrameForge Previz Studio) that fully takes into account the viewing conditions and initial stereo volume capture, a pure stereo calculator mode, full shot logging capabilities, and a seamless import of all FrameForge Previz Studio’s rig and camera data.