Valley Center, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2013 --Retro Systems announces the launch of the MEGA HORNET 1000, expanding their popular MEGA HORNET series of floor-mounted rail CNC cutting machines.



The MEGA HORNET series now includes three full featured machines designed to deliver decades of reliable service to shipyards, service centers and manufacturers. These machines provide extreme reliability and precision in a full featured cutting machine. They are equipped with multiple tool carriages supporting the plasma and oxy-fuel cutting processes.



The MEGA HORNET 1000 is constructed from a welded and stress relieved gantry beam and fabricated steel end trucks to offer spans of up to 14 feet (4.3m) and up to 6 cutting and marking carriages. The MEGA HORNET 1000 incorporates the industry’s most reliable AC servo amplifiers and servo motors, precision planetary gearboxes, precision ground cross axis linear ways and a heavy duty machined floor mounted rail system.



Retro Systems manufacturers a full line of CNC precision profile cutting machines for the oxyfuel, plasma and waterjet cutting processes. Technical sales and service training, product engineering, and manufacturing are all done in-house at their Valley Center, KS factory.



For more information, contact Retro Systems at +1 316 755 3683 or email at info@retroplasma.com