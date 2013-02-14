IAPAM Publishes Its Top Aesthetic Medicine Trends for 2013

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2013 --Here are nine of the key trends the IAPAM ( http://www.iapam.com ) sees as increasing in popularity for 2013.



1. Stem Cells for Skin Rejuvenation



Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy and stem cells enriched treatments are evolving. In 2013, PRP therapy will become more mainstream as: its popularity grows, physicians become more aware of this therapy as being used by competitors and colleagues, and the cost of the therapy declines so that it is comparable to botox and dermal filler treatments.



2. Advanced Acne Treatments



Advancements in the treatment of acne have progressed exponentially, from the development of industry-leading topical therapies by companies like PCA Skin, to the use of acne clearing systems, like Palomar’s Acleara.



2013 will see an increase in physicians adding advanced acne treatments to their practices. Technologies and procedures, coupled with the sale of physician-directed acne management skin care lines, can be a profitable addition to any practice.



3. The BB Cream Phenomenon



An adjunct to the growth in advanced acne, blemish and dark spot treatments is the rise in the popularity of the “BB cream”, or “blemish balm or blemish base.” This is an all-in-one treatment, used to both cover and treat blemishes such as acne, sun spots and age spots, as well as act as an overall serum, moisturizer, primer, foundation, and sunblock. It also has anti-wrinkle, anti-inflammatory and soothing effects.



2013 will see the development of additional lines of BB Creams as well as CC Creams (Colour Control Creams) and associated topicals (AA Creams etc.)



4. Facial Rejuvenation Using Fillers



Facial rejuvenation using fillers in the nose, cheeks, chin, is becoming increasing popular, and with pricing being an issue for patients in 2013, many will forego full-on invasive cosmetic procedures and instead choose to use longer lasting fillers to reverse aging on their skin.



Ultimately, 2013 will see more physicians embrace the versatility of fillers, as well as using fat injections thereby moving the evolution of “virtual” facelifts forward.



5. Advances in Cellulite Therapies



Cellulite therapies have been improving in the past 5 years, and in 2013, with the introduction of the recently FDA approved Cellulaze, effective and long lasting cellulite solutions are on the horizon.



The fight to remediate cellulite will move away from topical solutions toward lasers and other minimally-invasive technologies in 2013.



6. Physician Directed Weight Loss Continues to Grow



With less talk about hCG on talk shows, hCG weight loss is now going back into physicians offices as one of the most effective rapid weight loss tools available. This is a safe, quick program that works with most patients. According to Shape magazine, the hCG Diet is still the second most popular diet in North America, and in response to the grim statistics shared in this year’s “F as in Fat 2012 Report,” in the US, the hCG for weight loss protocol is positioned to have strong growth again in 2013. The report, ”How Obesity Threatens America's Future 2012,” states that, “if obesity rates continue on their current trajectories, by 2030, 13 states could have adult obesity rates above 60 percent, 39 states could have rates above 50 percent, and all 50 states could have rates above 44 percent.”



7. Alternative Uses for Botulinum Toxins Continues to Grow



Some physicians are using neuromodulators (Botox & Dysport) to reshape the face, instead of strictly for wrinkle treatment. Neuromodulator treatment can shrink excess facial muscles in women, which would otherwise make them appear more masculine.



In 2013, more and more uses for Botox and other botulinum neurotoxin will be discovered and applied, from sialorrhea or excessive salivation to temporomandibular disorders.



8. More Affordable Cosmetic Lasers



Introduced in 2012 and gaining popularity, there is a wave of new lasers like the Emerge™ Fractional Laser, which retails for around $25,000 making it more affordable for physicians to add lasers to a new aesthetic practice.



9. Social Media and Price will Drive Demand in 2013



Reversing the trends up to 2010, 2011 and 2012 saw the average costs of both surgical and non-surgical procedures decrease, and 2013 is likely to see this decrease in price trend continue. Target markets for non-invasive treatments, such as women between 18-35, will be using social channels like Facebook and Twitter, less than traditional networks like friends and colleagues, to seek out physicians who offer their requested services at the best price.



Jeff Russell, Executive Director of the IAPAM and a medspa business expert shares that, “social media interactions between patients and physicians offices has greatly increased over the last 12 months. Cosmetic patients will now Google doctor rating websites and then visit their Facebook page to see what others have said about them, their products and their services. It is more important than ever to provide exceptional customer service to patients, since they will not hesitate to communicate a negative experience to all of their friends via social media. Social media is now also a great medium to inexpensively (often at no cost) offer patients promotions and educate them on the procedures provided at one’s clinic. Having a practice Facebook page is a must have for any medispa or cosmetic practices.”



Conclusion



The market for anti-aging treatments will continue to grow in 2013. With new, less expensive technologies on the horizon, the trend toward lower cost aesthetic treatment options appear to be key in 2013. The IAPAM’s Jeff Russell concludes with “as we have seen with our past annual trends predictions, the key is creating an anti-aging program for each patient’s needs.”



Botox is a trademark of Allergan, Inc. Cellulaze is a trademark of Cynosure, Inc.



